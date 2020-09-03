Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Movado Group by 5,592.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet lowered Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 259,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. Movado Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $253.96 million, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

