MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of MTR Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) rose 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 90 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

MTR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates in Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses.

