Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stake Raised by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. 476,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,006. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

