Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stake Lowered by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 58,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NSSC traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 79,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $369,729.36. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSSC shares. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

