Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Shares Down 10.1% on Insider Selling

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s stock price traded down 10.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $14.07. 2,592,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,422,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Specifically, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nautilus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.05 million, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 40,698.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,501 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Nautilus by 9.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

