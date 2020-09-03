Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Netflix by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,079,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 15.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,360,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. BofA Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $27.09 on Thursday, hitting $525.75. 9,049,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,146. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 88.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.