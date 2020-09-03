Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Trading Up 5.5%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 323,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 642,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.
Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
About Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP)
Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.
Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Neurotrope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurotrope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.