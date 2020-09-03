Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) Trading Up 5.5%

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 323,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 642,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurotrope stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Neurotrope comprises approximately 0.3% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. One68 Global Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Neurotrope as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

