News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.45

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 2973055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get News alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in News in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in News by 390.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in News by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 702,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in News by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in News by 305.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.