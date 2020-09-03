Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE NHF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,852. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

