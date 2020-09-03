NextDAO (NAX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.37 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $225,545.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00055107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00117157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00204546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01555977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000395 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00174987 BTC.

NextDAO Token Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,380,118,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,339,886,546 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

