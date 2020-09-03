Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Raised by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 5.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Nike by 14.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $173,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,356 shares of company stock valued at $12,431,115. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,835. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $117.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

