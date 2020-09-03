Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $125,199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,076.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,907,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,853,000 after buying an additional 1,745,188 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,041,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLPI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 855,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,439. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. TheStreet raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

