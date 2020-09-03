Ninety One North America Inc. Buys New Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,564,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $9,507,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,475. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

FNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,181 shares of company stock worth $10,737,151. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

