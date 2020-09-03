Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.19, for a total value of $7,052,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $482.62. 488,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.75.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.