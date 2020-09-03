Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 135.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 244.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 37.3% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $8.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.49. The company had a trading volume of 567,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,392. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $3,386,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $9,138,678. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.75.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

