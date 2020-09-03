Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,353 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 157,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,016,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,717,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,159,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,827 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

