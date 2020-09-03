Ninety One North America Inc. Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265,499 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $10,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

TSM stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,528,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,866. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.