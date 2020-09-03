Ninety One North America Inc. Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,997 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 157.7% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 940,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Visa by 53.2% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

NYSE:V traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.48. 9,845,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,552,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.03 and a 200 day moving average of $186.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

