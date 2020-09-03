Ninety One North America Inc. Has $27.73 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,735 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises 2.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $27,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock worth $17,322,864 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $3.41 on Wednesday, reaching $155.76. 3,177,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,919. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,904.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

