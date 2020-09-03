Ninety One North America Inc. Has $29.23 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $758,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,095 shares of company stock worth $5,035,258 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.50. 24,295,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,812,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.77. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.