Ninety One North America Inc. Has $962,000 Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vipshop by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after buying an additional 1,660,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,470,000 after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.24. 923,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,938. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $24.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

