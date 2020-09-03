Ninety One North America Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ninety One North America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,540 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.39. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. FOX’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

