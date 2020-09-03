Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $5.12 on Thursday, reaching $205.70. The stock had a trading volume of 946,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

