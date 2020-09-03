Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,998,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,978,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,652,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,373 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.19. 1,294,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.89. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

