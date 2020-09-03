Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.4% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 80,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,895,000 after buying an additional 55,684 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 843.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 201,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,533. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

