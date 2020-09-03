Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.62. 1,939,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.82 and a 200 day moving average of $185.77. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

