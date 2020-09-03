Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $67.57 on Wednesday, reaching $1,728.28. 2,504,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,303. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,175.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,535.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,389.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

