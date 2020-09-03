Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 4,786 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,674 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.26. 767,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,199. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

