Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 8,734 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 80.0% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.