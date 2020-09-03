Niobio Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $263.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $30,216.75 and approximately $263.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

