Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the July 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKRKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

NKRKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.