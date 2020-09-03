Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Trading Up 5.3%

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 782,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 413,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $11,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the second quarter valued at $77,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

