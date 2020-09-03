NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading Up 0.4%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 2,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.