Nucleus Vision Hits Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $5.52 million and $229,929.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, BITBOX, WazirX and Binance.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,017,736,764 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Zebpay, Koinex, BITBOX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bitbns, Huobi, WazirX, Bitrue, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

