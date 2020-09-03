Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has decreased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NVG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.15.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

