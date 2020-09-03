Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NUW stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,475. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

