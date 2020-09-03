Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE NEA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,480. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

