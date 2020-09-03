Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NCA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,619. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.