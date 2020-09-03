Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 99,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,364. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

