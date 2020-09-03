Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,143,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,347,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 17.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 161,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 99,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,364. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

