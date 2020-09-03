Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $$15.24 during midday trading on Thursday. 16,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,142. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

