Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 26.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NEV stock remained flat at $$15.24 on Thursday. 16,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

