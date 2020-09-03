Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE JFR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,029. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

