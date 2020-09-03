Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JRO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,361. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $10.19.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

