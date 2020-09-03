Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NIQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NIQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,118. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

