Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has decreased its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NMT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,340. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

