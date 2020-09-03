NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend payment by 26.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NMS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,063. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

