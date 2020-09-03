Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NMZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,029. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

