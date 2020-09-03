Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.