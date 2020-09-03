Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYV traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.06. 1,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

